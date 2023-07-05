Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Expands By 38.0%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMKBY shares. Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.