Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$86.48 and last traded at C$85.62. 4,895,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,914,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$84.46.

Shopify Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.32. The company has a market cap of C$101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

