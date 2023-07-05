Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Free Report) traded up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.73 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.45 ($0.09). 1,486,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,616,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £54.05 million, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.87.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

