Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Shares Down 12.3%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Free Report) shares were down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

