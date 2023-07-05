Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $79.95

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.95 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.96). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 78 ($0.99), with a volume of 2,542,368 shares trading hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,610.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23,333.33%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

