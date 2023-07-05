SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Up 6.2%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 7,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 22,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNES. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of SenesTech to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 889.31% and a negative return on equity of 216.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SenesTech, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.82% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

(Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.