Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

BK opened at $45.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

