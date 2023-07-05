Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.90 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. Sapphire has a market cap of $30.90 million and approximately $617.85 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,938.56 or 0.06294085 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00042365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00031508 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,394,499,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,814,205 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

