SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $126.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.17.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.33. SAP has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $139.25. The company has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

