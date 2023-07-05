Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

