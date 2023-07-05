Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 235 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.55 and its 200 day moving average is $132.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

