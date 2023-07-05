Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NUSC stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

