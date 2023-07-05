SALT Price Tops $0.0225 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $10,781.01 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014248 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,449.96 or 1.00022993 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02149831 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,768.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

