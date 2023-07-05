Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.14. 1,239,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,895,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Sabre Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

