Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sabre by 105.0% during the first quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 103,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,931 shares during the period.

Sabre Trading Up 1.9 %

SABRP stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $106.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

Sabre Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

