Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.88

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.88 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 102,172 shares traded.

Sabien Technology Group Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of £2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -416.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.88.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

