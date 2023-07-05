Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Down 5%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) fell 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.03. 155,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 473,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSI. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.03.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $674.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $162.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 558.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

