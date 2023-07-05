Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 70,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Royal Road Minerals Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 28.99, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Royal Road Minerals

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Piedra Iman property located in Chinandega district of Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in the Santo Domingo porphyry project situated in San Juan Province of Argentina.

