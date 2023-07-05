Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 9,986 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Schlumberger by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 3,831,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,720. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

