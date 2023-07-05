Royal Harbor Partners LLC Invests $5.01 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,391,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 235,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,215,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 480,503 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.10. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.