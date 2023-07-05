Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $17.08 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 253.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 9.2% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 92,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 52,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 208,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,499.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 153,331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.96. 1,862,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,989. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

