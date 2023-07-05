Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target to $40.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Mercury Systems stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.93. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $64.43.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.