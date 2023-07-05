Ross Group (LON:RGP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Shares of Ross Group Plc (LON:RGP – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Ross Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.03. The company has a market cap of £1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Ross Group Company Profile

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management services. The company was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

