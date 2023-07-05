Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives $8.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Citigroup began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $253,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $253,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,090 shares in the company, valued at $190,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,388 shares of company stock valued at $877,022. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at $47,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 68.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,232 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 163,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,150,861 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 932,306 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Free Report

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.