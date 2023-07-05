Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 39,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Robex Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The company has a market cap of C$240.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.18 million for the quarter. Robex Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 21.80%.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

