RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,606 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,570,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,163,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after buying an additional 65,410 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,102,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 1,670,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.34 and a beta of 1.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,445.80%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

