RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,435.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

