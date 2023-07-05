RNC Capital Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SO opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.