RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,967 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

