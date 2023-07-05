RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

