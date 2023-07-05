RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RMI remained flat at $16.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,642. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

