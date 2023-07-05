RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0971 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RMMZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,751. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMMZ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

