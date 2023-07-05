RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of RFM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. 4,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,312. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

