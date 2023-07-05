RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. 2,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,801. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

