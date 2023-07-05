Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $119.59 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,073 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.15% of Floor & Decor worth $119,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 49.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,165,000 after buying an additional 3,408,017 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 31.2% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,848,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after buying an additional 439,430 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $28,268,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,201,000 after buying an additional 281,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 1,882.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 265,370 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.57. 132,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,943. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

