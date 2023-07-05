Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.82. 2,288,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,250,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $450.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.31 and a 200-day moving average of $346.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

