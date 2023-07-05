Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 905,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 365,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Riskified Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RSKD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 139,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,675. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $778.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Riskified had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Riskified by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Riskified by 48.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Riskified by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Riskified by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

