Ripio Credit Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,549.28 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $877,501.91 and $10,549.28 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,798.48 or 1.00065768 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00175221 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,341.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

