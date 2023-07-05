Ribbon Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $135,378.24 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $63.61 million and approximately $135,378.24 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

