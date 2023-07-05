Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $219.89. The company had a trading volume of 161,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,248. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.24 and a 200-day moving average of $210.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

