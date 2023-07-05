Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RITM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,192,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,728,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE RITM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. 1,017,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.81. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

