Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.26. 608,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,859. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

