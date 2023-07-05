Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.95.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,017. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

