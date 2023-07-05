Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,423,000 after purchasing an additional 717,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,364,000 after purchasing an additional 111,591 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,024,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

LNT stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Alliant Energy Profile



Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

