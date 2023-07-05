Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

