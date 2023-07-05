Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

