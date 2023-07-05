Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

CNC stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

