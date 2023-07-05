Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,324 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 83.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
DRI stock opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.73. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.78 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.50%.
Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.
