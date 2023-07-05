Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Insider Activity

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $170.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.59. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.