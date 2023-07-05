Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $557,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $557,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,453 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

